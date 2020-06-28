William Michael Grogan William Michael Grogan, 30, of Modesto, passed away June 3, 2020. William was born in Santa Maria, California to Michael and Stephanie Grogan in 1989. Raised in Nipomo, he attended Saint Patrick's Catholic Elementary School, Arroyo Grande; Saint Joseph High School, Santa Maria; and Santa Clara University, Santa Clara, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting in 2012. William will be remembered with tremendous love by his family and friends as a man who loved deeply. He was a man of faith who loved the Lord and was devoted to his Catholic faith. His large and loving family circle was vitally important to him, never missing a family celebration and always infusing fun and laughter into our many gatherings. William was devoted in his love and care of his fiancé, Amanda. He was a lover of God's creation, an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, snowboarding, wakeboard, golfing, and numerous other outdoor pursuits. William was a patriot who loved his county and the blessings of the freedoms we enjoy as citizens of the United States of America. William was employed as a senior tax accountant for Gallo Wines in Modesto, recently celebrating his five-year anniversary there. He enjoyed being a member of the Gallo Wines family and had particular fondness for his corporate tax department colleagues. William is survived by his parents, Michael and Stephanie Grogan of Pismo Beach, his brother, Patrick Grogan and sister-in-law Jessica, of Del Rey Oaks, his niece and godchild, Claire, and his nephew and godchild, Joseph; his maternal grandmother, Florence McShane of Santa Clara, and his paternal grandmother, Agnes Grogan of Pismo Beach; his fiancé, Amanda Fadal of Modesto; and numerous aunts and uncles, as well as many first and second cousins. William is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Hugh Manus McShane, and his paternal grandfather, Robert Francis Grogan. Private family services in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel were held at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church, Arroyo Grande, with the recitation of the Holy Rosary, the celebration of the Mass of the Resurrection, and an internment at Old Mission Cemetery, San Luis Obispo, officiated by Father Edward Jalbert, CJ. To our wonderful family and special friends, your prayerful support has lifted us up in difficult moments. Your thoughtful acts of kindness, special remembrances, helping hands and comforting words are appreciated more than you know. We hold each of you in our hearts with love and gratitude. Charitable donations in William's memory may be made to Saint Patrick's Catholic Elementary School, Saint Joseph High School, or the Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation.



