William R. Lakin William R. Lakin, age 85, passed away April 14 th, peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. He was born in L.A County in 1933. William grew up in San Diego. He graduated from San Diego State University and served as Captain in the US Air Force. He spent most of his career as a Marketing Manager for Deutsch Electronics before opening his own Consulting Business He lived in Southern California his entire life before retiring to Cambria, CA. He's survived by his partner of 20 years, Patricia Harris, four sons, Ron,(Jan) Randy,(Sonja) Dave, and Ben, 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. The family wishes to thank Wilshire Hospice of San Luis Obispo, for their loving care. A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019, 11:00 to 1:00 at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 786 Arlington St., Cambria, CA. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Wilshire Hospice, 277 South Street, Suite R. San Luis Obispo, CA 93401.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on June 13, 2019