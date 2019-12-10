William Robert Pierson Oct. 1, 1925 - Nov. 30, 2019 William Robert Pierson went to Heaven to be with Jesus and his beloved Margie on Saturday, November 30, 2019. He was born in Bakersfield (Oildale), California, on October 1, 1925., where he lived until moving to Arroyo Grande in 1955. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1943-1946. He retired from Pacific Telephone Company after 35 years of service. He was an active member of the Arroyo Grande Lions Club. He is survived by 3 daughters: Lynn (George) Stewart, Barbara (Thomas) Ralph, and Rebecca (Roy) Gibson; 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; and, 4 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister (Norma), brother (James), wife (Marjorie), and grandson (Matthew). A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 12, at the First United Methodist Church, 275 N. Halcyon Rd., Arroyo Grande. Services are under the direction of Marshall Spoo Sunset Funeral Home in Grover Beach.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Dec. 10, 2019