William Russell Duncan William Russell Duncan, 95, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Paso Robles, CA. Born in 1925 in Helena , MT, he was raised in Seattle, WA and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He is survived by his two children Wendy and Scott and his loving wife, Margie. A years long member of the Cambria Lawn Bowling Club, he was known there as "The Terminator". His friendly and soft-spoken voice will be sorely missed by all who knew him, and we are certain he will live everlasting life in the house of the Lord.



