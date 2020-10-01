1/1
William Russell Duncan
William Russell Duncan William Russell Duncan, 95, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Paso Robles, CA. Born in 1925 in Helena , MT, he was raised in Seattle, WA and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He is survived by his two children Wendy and Scott and his loving wife, Margie. A years long member of the Cambria Lawn Bowling Club, he was known there as "The Terminator". His friendly and soft-spoken voice will be sorely missed by all who knew him, and we are certain he will live everlasting life in the house of the Lord.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Oct. 1, 2020.
