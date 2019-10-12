William Zickuhr William Zickuhr (94) of Oceano, passed away Tuesday October 1st at home. He was born April 1925 to Wilhelm & Adele (Ortman) Zickuhr. He served 3 years during WWII. He married Doris Lindsey on November 25, 1944 & later relocated from Iowa to SoCal in 1956 where they raised 4 children. He was employed by American Airlines until his retirement & then moved to the central coast in 1982. Bill enjoyed watching baseball, football, The Price is Right & Judge Judy. But his favorite pastime was sitting in the garage/driveway waving to all that came by. Car, bike, skateboard or walking, it didn't matter, you would receive a wave & a smile and if you cared to stop, a visit. Neighbors referred to him as the "Mayor of Basin Street." He will be missed by all. Bill is survived by 3 sons: William & wife, Timeree (Kenewick, WA), Dan & wife Kristine (Sonora, CA), Robert (Oceano, CA) & daughter Lucinda & husband Fred Swendson (Nipomo,CA), 4 grandchildren: Jason Zickuhr, Nicole Zickuhr, Meagan Zickhur & AeRi Swendson & 8 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces & nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Doris & 4 sisters: Leona Julson, Viola Gott, Olinda Abel & Arlene Vikdal.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Oct. 12, 2019