Winifred Joan Watson Winifred Watson died in Atascadero, CA on October 18, 2019, after a year-long battle with colon cancer. She was born in See Canyon in 1932, to Lewis Felix Jones and Mary Josepha Jones, and resided in San Luis Obispo County for all of her life. After a brief marriage in 1958, Winifred raised her twin daughters together with her mother in San Luis Obispo. She worked 30 years for Pacific Telephone, first as a telephone operator and then as a records clerk when the company phased out switchboards. She tried as best she could to manage her work schedule so that she could spend as much time at home with her daughters, sometimes working double shifts, one shift while they were at school, and then going back for a second shift after they went to bed. She took an early retirement in 1981 so she could care for her mother after Mary had a stroke. She was devoted to her mother, who passed away on January 13, 1990. Winifred's greatest joy was her family, immediate and extended. She grieved deeply for each of her sisters and brothers who passed before her, and she loved to hear from her remaining siblings before her own passing. She adored her two grandchildren who she helped care for when they were babies, just as her own mother had helped her with her twins. Winifred is survived by her sisters Nada Studer, Mary Cutbirth, her brother Lawrence Jones, her daughters Julia Stanton and Gloria Finwick, her grandchildren Conner and McKenna Stanton, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Gertrude Costa and Lucille Heilmann, and her brothers Eldridge "Tots" Jones, Lewis Jones, Paul Jones, Charles Jones, William "Hangar" Jones, Eugene Jones, and Harry Jones. A Catholic service will be held at the chapel of the Mary Gate of Heaven Mausoleum at the Old Mission Catholic Cemetery in San Luis Obispo, CA on November 2, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., where she will be placed next to her mother. Sign her guestbook at

