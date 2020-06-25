Yvonne Walker Milliken Yvonne Walker Milliken, 95, of Cambria, California, and recently of Fort Collins, Colorado, peacefully left us on Saturday , June 8, 2020, to join her beloved husband, Bob, in heaven. Born in South Dakota, she was raised in Los Angeles and Denver, Colorado, graduating from St. Mary's Academy and Colorado State College, now UNC, in Greeley, Colorado, where she met and married Bob Milliken. After WWII, she and Bob began their teaching careers in MacFarland, California. Upon retirement from education, as Dean of Student Services at Bakersfield College, Yvonne helped Bob remodel a cottage in Cambria by the Sea, where they happily spent their retirement years. Yvonne continued her love of acting with roles in many performances at the Pewter Plough Playhouse. She also owned a gift shop, then a quilt shop, Pine Tree Patchworks, where she shared her love of quilting with many students, including members of the Cambria Calico Quilters. Yvonne is survived by her grandson, Ben Milliken, Bakersfield, California, nephew, Ross Milliken, Colorado, nieces Lynne Milliken, Colorado, Lisa HIgby, Idaho, ten great nieces and nephews, and three great, great nieces. She was much loved and will be greatly missed.



