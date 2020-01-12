Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zorus Patterson Colglazier. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Zorus Patterson Colglazier Zorus Patterson Colglazier, M. D. 92 was born in McAlester, Oklahoma. He passed away January 04, 2020 at Sierra Vista Hospital surrounded by his family. He graduated high school from the Oklahoma Military College. Following that he served as a medical hospital corpsman in the US Navy, 1945- 1949, aboard ship, the light cruiser, USS Dayton, in the Mediterranean; and with the U.S. Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune, N. C. He worked for several years as a medical laboratory and x-ray technician at Carthage, TX, and the Medical Center Hospital, Odessa, TX 1952 1958. He graduated from the University at Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas, Tx in 1962. Following a one year internship at St. Louis City Hospital Dr. Colglazier came to San Luis Obispo, CA where he fulfilled a two year general practice residency at San Luis Obispo General Hospital prior to establishing his general practice in Morro Bay, CA. In June 1974 he completed a two year residency in Anesthesiology at University of California in San Francisco, CA. He returned to San Luis Obispo to practice anesthesiology until he retired. He lived in Morro Bay most of his life on the central coast. He loved living here and felt privileged to work and retire here. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judy; son, Ricky Lynn Colglazier and grandson, Cullen Andrew Colglazier; his brother-in-law, Dick Anderegg, Jr.,and two beloved former daughters-in-law, Margaret Crofts & Robin Colglzaier. He is preceded in death by his parents, Virgil Teddy Colglazier and Alma Patterson Colglazier. Two older brothers, John and William Teddy Colglazier; son, Larry Gene Colglazier, grandson Nicholas Zorus Colglazier and granddaughter Ashley Marie Colglazier. All are welcome to attend a graveside service at the Cayucos-Morro Bay Cemetery on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the San Luis Obispo Noor Foundation or the Morro Bay Community Foundation.

Zorus Patterson Colglazier Zorus Patterson Colglazier, M. D. 92 was born in McAlester, Oklahoma. He passed away January 04, 2020 at Sierra Vista Hospital surrounded by his family. He graduated high school from the Oklahoma Military College. Following that he served as a medical hospital corpsman in the US Navy, 1945- 1949, aboard ship, the light cruiser, USS Dayton, in the Mediterranean; and with the U.S. Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune, N. C. He worked for several years as a medical laboratory and x-ray technician at Carthage, TX, and the Medical Center Hospital, Odessa, TX 1952 1958. He graduated from the University at Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas, Tx in 1962. Following a one year internship at St. Louis City Hospital Dr. Colglazier came to San Luis Obispo, CA where he fulfilled a two year general practice residency at San Luis Obispo General Hospital prior to establishing his general practice in Morro Bay, CA. In June 1974 he completed a two year residency in Anesthesiology at University of California in San Francisco, CA. He returned to San Luis Obispo to practice anesthesiology until he retired. He lived in Morro Bay most of his life on the central coast. He loved living here and felt privileged to work and retire here. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judy; son, Ricky Lynn Colglazier and grandson, Cullen Andrew Colglazier; his brother-in-law, Dick Anderegg, Jr.,and two beloved former daughters-in-law, Margaret Crofts & Robin Colglzaier. He is preceded in death by his parents, Virgil Teddy Colglazier and Alma Patterson Colglazier. Two older brothers, John and William Teddy Colglazier; son, Larry Gene Colglazier, grandson Nicholas Zorus Colglazier and granddaughter Ashley Marie Colglazier. All are welcome to attend a graveside service at the Cayucos-Morro Bay Cemetery on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the San Luis Obispo Noor Foundation or the Morro Bay Community Foundation. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close