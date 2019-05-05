Santa Cruz Sentinel Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
831-423-5721
Resources
More Obituaries for A. Garibotti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

A. David Garibotti


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
A. David Garibotti Obituary
A David Garibotti
January 12, 1944 - April 27, 2019
Lifelong Santa Cruz Resident
Dave passed away at his home in the loving arms of his wife Jo, and his daughters Gina and Carrie. He was preceded in death by his parents Dr. Frances Margaret McKay and Dr. Angelo David Garibotti.
Dave was laid to rest in a private ceremony at Holy Cross Cemetery in Santa Cruz.
We'll love and miss you forever!
Any kind acts of charity can be made in memory of Dave to Hospice of Santa Cruz or any organization that is dedicated to the love and well-being of animals.
If you wish to share your thoughts and prayers with his family, please visit the Benito and Azzaro homepage.


View the online memorial for A David Garibotti
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
Download Now