A David Garibotti
January 12, 1944 - April 27, 2019
Lifelong Santa Cruz Resident
Dave passed away at his home in the loving arms of his wife Jo, and his daughters Gina and Carrie. He was preceded in death by his parents Dr. Frances Margaret McKay and Dr. Angelo David Garibotti.
Dave was laid to rest in a private ceremony at Holy Cross Cemetery in Santa Cruz.
We'll love and miss you forever!
Any kind acts of charity can be made in memory of Dave to Hospice of Santa Cruz or any organization that is dedicated to the love and well-being of animals.
If you wish to share your thoughts and prayers with his family, please visit the Benito and Azzaro homepage.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on May 5, 2019