Aaron G. Yellin

March 16, 1997 - March 6, 2019

Aptos, California

Family and friends will gather on Sunday to say goodbye to a loving son, brother, and devoted friend, Aaron Gershon Yellin who passed away at his home on Wednesday evening. He was surrounded by many loving hearts, souls and hands during his last moments in his own bed and bedroom. Aaron would have celebrated his 22nd birthday later this month. Aaron was born in Santa Cruz to Marc and Nancy Yellin. He had a rare genetic disorder that resulted in many medical challenges and difficulties. Soulful eyes, enchanting smile, joyful laughter and endless gifts of love and belonging, he was also held captive by his many illnesses leading to frequent and near constant pain and frustration.

Aaron and ourselves could never have managed to keep him supported, safe and loved in our home all these many years without the unwavering dedication, love and assistance from his many aides, physicians, teachers, therapists, our temple community, our family, caregivers, companion dog Lulu and many local agency administrators. A special thank you to the Balance 4 Kids organization and their staff.

As active members of the Jewish community and Temple Beth El, he will be missed by the many lives he touched within his congregation and extended family. Aaron touched the lives of so many and taught all of us how to be kinder, warmer, gentler, more patient, better listeners and more. Aaron's spirt and his will to continually push on, will continue to be inspiration to all who knew him.

The funeral ceremony will begin at Temple Beth El (3055 Porter Gulch Road) in Aptos on Sunday March 10th beginning at 2 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Home of Peace Jewish Cemetery on Meder Street at 4:00 p.m. Any kind acts of charity can be made in Aaron's name to the the Balance 4 Kids agency or for the disabled and rescue animals.





View the online memorial for Aaron G. Yellin Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary