Adan Ibarra Moreno
April 13, 1945 - April 12, 2019
Resident of Freedom
Adan passed away just short of his 74th birthday due to complications from a ruptured thoracic aneurysm. He is survived by his devoted wife, Eva, three sons and other extended family and friends. He worked for S.A.R. Enterprises for over 25 years, loved traveling with his wife and taking care of his beloved rose garden. He was adored by all and will be greatly missed. Private services will be held at a later date. If you would like to offer condolences to Adan's family, share your memories (or photos) or light a candle in his honor, please visit www.scmemorial.com.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019