Agnes Geraldine "Gerry" Cutshaw
Aug 7, 1917 - Nov 15, 2019
Capitola
Born in Downs, Kansas. At 102 she died peacefully at home in Capitola surrounded by loving family and friends. She was a strong Christian women and a member of Twin Lakes Church for decades. She was a loving, devoted wife and mother---always interesting to be around and interested in all that was going on around her. She had a delightful sense of humor. She is survived by three daughters, Ruth Cutshaw, Diane Lee and Carline Rauber; 2 granddaughters and 3 great grandsons. A Celebration of Life will be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends please consider donating to their favorite charity.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 23, 2019