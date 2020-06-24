Aidan Jameson NaborJuly 15, 2008 - June 20, 2020Resident of WatsonvilleThe family and friends of Aidan Nabor are mourning his loss and unexpected passing this past week. Born in Moreno Valley, he would have celebrated his 12th birthday next month. Aidan lived in Freedom and attended Calabasas Elementary School in Watsonville where he was awarded the Presidential Physical Fitness Award. He was looking forward to attending Pacific Coast Charter School in the fall.Aidan will always be remembered as a loving child with many gifts that he shared with his family and friends. He learned to play the piano by ear, and built his own personal computer. He was proud of his accomplishments as a Boy Scout, (Troop #558 sponsored by the Watsonville Buddhist Temple) and he leaves many fellow scouts that will miss his loyalty and friendship. Always active, Aidan achieved his advanced blue belt in Tae Kwon Do (Freedom Tae Kwon Do) and was recently awarded an honorary 1st degree black belt through the Richard Chun TKD Headquarters. He enjoyed hiking, mountain biking and had been training for an upcoming Spartan Race. He lived by his motto, Aidan never gives up.Friends may pay their respects at a viewing to be held at Benito and Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel on Friday June 26, 2020 from 12 noon until 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 10th at Holy Eucharist Catholic Church (527 Corralitos Road, Corralitos) beginning at 11:00 a.m.Any kind acts of charity can be made in Aidan's memory to any of the groups he was associated with and/or Holy Eucharist Parish.