Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Home of Peace Cemetery
Meder Street
Santa Cruz, CA
Shiva
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
7:00 PM
107 Iowa Drive
Santa Cruz, CA
Shiva
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
107 Iowa Drive
Santa Cruz, CA
Shiva
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
107 Iowa Drive
Santa Cruz, CA
Shiva
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
107 Iowa Drive
Santa Cruz, CA
Shiva
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
107 Iowa Drive
Santa Cruz, CA
Alan K. Miller


1945 - 2019
Alan K. Miller Obituary
Alan K. Miller
December 28, 1945 ~ June 29, 2019
Resident of Santa Cruz
Dr. Alan K. Miller, research scientist at Lockheed-Martin Co. and former Research Professor at Stanford, passed away on July 29, after a long illness associated with head injuries from two falls. Services will be held at the Home of Peace Cemetery on Meder Street in Santa Cruz on Wednesday, July 31 at 11 a.m. followed by a traditional meal of consolation at the mourner's home. Please join us for Shiva services on Weds, Thurs, Sun, Mon, and Tues at 7 p.m. at 107 Iowa Drive, Santa Cruz.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on July 31, 2019
