|
|
Alan K. Miller
December 28, 1945 ~ June 29, 2019
Resident of Santa Cruz
Dr. Alan K. Miller, research scientist at Lockheed-Martin Co. and former Research Professor at Stanford, passed away on July 29, after a long illness associated with head injuries from two falls. Services will be held at the Home of Peace Cemetery on Meder Street in Santa Cruz on Wednesday, July 31 at 11 a.m. followed by a traditional meal of consolation at the mourner's home. Please join us for Shiva services on Weds, Thurs, Sun, Mon, and Tues at 7 p.m. at 107 Iowa Drive, Santa Cruz.
View the online memorial for Alan K. Miller
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on July 31, 2019