Alan "Al" Olsen


1936 - 2019
Alan "Al" Olsen Obituary
Alan "Al" Olsen
Feb. 5, 1936 - Oct. 15, 2019
Soquel, CA
Al was born and raised in Freeport, New York to George and Nancy Olsen, one of 3 children. He was an adventurous young man. Al worked various jobs after high school, hitch hiked across the country a few times, attended Bridgewater College and served in the army. While at college, Al met his beloved wife Wilda. They married in 1963 and moved out to Santa Cruz where they settled down and started a family. He started the "Buy and Sell Press," a classified newspaper distributed in the South Bay. Al was the manager of Imperial Courts Tennis Club for the last 40 years. He loved what he did and never retired. Al went back to college when he was 50 years old and received his Bachelor's Degree from St. Mary's College. In his spare time, Al enjoyed being with his family and friends, reading, and all things tennis. He was an accomplished tennis player and reached the #2 ranking in the Men's NorCal 50 and over singles. Al was not afraid to express his opinion and most people appreciated his candor. He valued working hard and sharing what he had with others. We are going to miss so many things about him, especially his funny stories, his beautiful smile and his presence in our life. Al is survived by his sons, Doug (wife Sara) & Mark (wife Kelly), his grandchildren: Grace, Luke & Kailee and his sister, Susan. A memorial will be held on Sunday, October 27 at 12:00 PM at the Santa Cruz County Veterans Memorial Building at 846 Front St., Santa Cruz. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Al's name to his favorite organization: Camphill Communities California, online: http://camphillca.org/donate-now/ or mail: c/o Ms. Hobley, 3920 Fairway Dr., Soquel, CA 95073.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 20, 2019
