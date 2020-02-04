|
Alan Pybrum
Aug. 5, 1947 - Dec. 19, 2019
Watsonville
Alan R. Pybrum passed away on December 19, 2019 on his 49th wedding anniversary with his loving wife Cathy (McDonell) Pybrum. Alan was 72 years old and had suffered for several years with early onset Lewy Body Dementia.
Alan was a lifelong resident of Watsonville and the oldest child of Ray and Modean Pybrum. He was a graduate of Watsonville High School and later served in the U.S.Army in Vietnam. He worked for 30 years in the propane industry.
Besides, his wife, Cathy Pybrum, Alan leaves two daughters, Jennifer (Joe) Stewart and Jaclyn (Kevin) Cahlander-Ghee (Petaluma), seven grandchildren, Lindsay, Austin and Lauren Stewart, Bella and Mia Cahlander, and Jackson and Skylar Ghee. He also leaves a brother Larry Pybrum (Sparks, NV) and sister Carole Pybrum-Millet (Aptos), and several nieces and nephews.
Alan was a loving father and grandfather. He took pride in being the best Papa he could be. He was an avid gardener and a master at barbequing, always loving to cook for and feed a crowd. Alan was always ready to lend a capable helping hand to friends with their projects. He was known for his great sense of humor and hearty laugh. Kids always flocked to him and followed him around like he was the Pied Piper, and loved to climb on him like he was a jungle gym.
A memorial service will be held in honor of Alan's life on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, 609 Main St., Watsonville, CA 95076.
Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimers Assocaition.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Feb. 4, 2020