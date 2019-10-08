|
Alan Saxon
1945-2019
Aptos
Alan Herbert Saxon was born in New York City, Oct. 19th, 1945. Alan was born to Mollie Saxon (née Kershner), a follies dancer, and David Saxon (née Slavetsky), a vaudeville comedian. After growing up in Little Ukraine, and going through four foster homes, he hitch-hiked to Berkeley at the age of nineteen. There, he joined the free speech movement and became part of a vibrant counter-culture. He heard a call to become a healer, and moved to Los Angeles with Kitty Coats to go to chiropractic college.
Alan and Kitty married and moved back to Berkeley where they had their first two kids, Elijah and Levana. Alan became an expert in the Sacral Occipital Technique, Ortho-Bionomy and homeopathy. In 1979, Alan moved to Santa Cruz county where his third child, Isaiah, was born. He had a practice in Soquel and taught seminars around the country. He divorced in 1989, and was married to Marsha Marazon from 1998 to 2007.
Alan adored classical music, nature, chess, history, Jewish cooking, and the search for extraterrestrial life. In the last years of his life, Alan worked on an autobiography, developed a screenplay about Johann Sebastian Bach, and wrote his own version of the Bible. Alan was known for his big personality and his ability to bring a smile (or sometimes agroan) with the many puns and jokes he loved to share.
Alan is survived by his three adult children, Elijah Sparrow, Levana Saxon, and Isaiah Saxon, and by his three adorable grandchildren, Lyra, Judah and Aya.
A memorial will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Aptos on October 12th. Doors at 12:30 and program at 1pm. Please bring stories about Alan, food to share if you'd like, or just yourself.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 8, 2019