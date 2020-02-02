|
Albert Charles 'Chuck' Atwater lll
Nov. 12, 1945 - Jan. 14, 2020
La Selva Beach and Indio, California
Albert Charles "Chuck" Atwater lll passed away peacefully in his home.
Chuck grew up in Concord, CA. He graduated from Rio Lindo Academy in 1964. He married Sally Ann Sutton in 1966. They had daughter Sheri in 1968 and son Daran in 1972. He moved to Santa Cruz in 1971 and later lived in Ben Lomond. In 1976 he purchased his first Harley, a Bicentennial Sportster.
Chuck worked many years at the downtown Santa Cruz Albertsons store and retired after 32 years with the company from the Ralph's on Freedom Blvd.
Charles married his wife Jeannie Atwater in 1998. He enjoyed his life in La Selva Beach and Indio. After retirement in 2000, Charles and Jeannie explored the country on their comfortable Harley, in the motorhome, as well as traveling the world. Charles loved driving his golf cart with his faithful dog Kodi.
Charles was well respected by family and friends, many loved his calm demeanor. He continued to be serene and happy until the end of his battle with cancer. Charles was preceded in death by his son Daran Atwater, his father Albert Charles Atwater ll, his mother Norma, his younger brothers Daryl and Jim. Charles is survived by his wife Jeannie Atwater, children Sheri Baxter (Mike), Carrie Wildenboer (Jeff) and Rogers Van Buren Clark lll (Lauren). Charles was also a beloved 'Papa' to four lucky grandchildren:
Daisy and Fisher Baxter, Isabella Wildenboer and Rogers Van Buren Clark lV.
View the online memorial for Albert Charles 'Chuck' Atwater lll
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Feb. 2, 2020