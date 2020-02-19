|
Albert Thomas Isaacs
Nov. 18, 1934 - Feb. 13, 2020
Aptos
Albert Thomas Isaacs was the eldest/firstborn son of John Henry and Mary (née Cossar) Isaacs.
He was born in the little town of High Beach, just outside of Lamaline, in the province of Newfoundland, Canada.
Albert grew up in High Beach, attending school in a one-room schoolhouse. He moved with his family initially to Dartmouth, and then to Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada in 1949, after Newfoundland/Labrador became Canada's tenth province in April 1949. Albert graduated high school, and then was accepted to Saint Mary's University.
He received the Provincial (Nova Scotia) Governor General's Academic Medal for achievement in mathematics in 1955. Upon completion of his degree at Saint Mary's University, he earned a certificate in engineering from Nova Scotia Technical College (now a part of Dalhousie University), also in Halifax. He spent three summers serving as a Canadian Army ROTC Officer Candidate (Royal Corps of Engineers). He was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant and completed his military service obligation.
He met his wife, Anne, at his birthday party which was hosted by his sister, Eileen in 1952. Eileen met and worked with Anne at Sears-Roebuck.
Anne and Albert dated during his years at Saint Mary's University and Nova Scotia Technical College. Albert always said that University set his (and Anne's) life upon the trajectory that God intended. In later years, they became ardent supporters of Saint Mary's University educational mission, establishing several scholarships and providing support for new building projects.
Albert and Anne married in 1957, and they moved to Vancouver, British Columbia where Albert was accepted at the University of British Columbia. He earned a Master's degree in Applied Sciences. Their first child, Derek, was born in 1958.
In September 1958, Albert moved his new family to Palo Alto, California, so he could attend Stanford University, pursuing a Doctorate in Electrical Engineering. During that time a second son, Byron Craig Isaacs was born in 1962. Albert then needed to support his growing family, so he began working at Stewart Engineering company in Scotts Valley CA, which was bought by Watkins-Johnson (W-J). He rose through the company starting as an Electrical Engineer and later promoted to Engineering Manager, Director of Applications Engineering, and heading their Business Development efforts for numerous defense programs. He worked for W-J for 42 years, concluding with his retirement in 2002.
Albert dedicated part of his time working in the local Aptos community where they moved to in 1962. He was an eager supporter of their son's involvement in Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, youth symphony, and church activities. Every 4th of July (and the weeks leading up to same) he could be seen measuring out and marking off the boundaries for the booth spaces for the Aptos 4th of July Parade.
Albert was actively involved with the Second Harvest Food Bank, and supported Anne's work in the food pantry at Calvary Episcopal Church, Santa Cruz.
Albert enjoyed travelling and made trips to Asia, Europe and many trips to his native Newfoundland.
After his retirement, he enjoyed travelling with Anne taking three 3-month trips across North America and "travelling without reservations".
He will be missed for his generosity, quick wit, and ready smile and willingness to lend a hand.
Albert was preceded in death by his wife, Anne Jane Isaacs; their youngest son Byron Craig Isaacs, and his parents, John Henry Isaacs and Mary (née Haskell) Isaacs.
Albert is survived by his son Derek Isaacs (Charlotte) in Colorado, his brothers George Isaacs (Dorothy) and Claude Isaacs (Mary Lou) all in Halifax Nova Scotia, Canada, and brother-in-law Herbert Poole (Holly).
A viewing will be held Friday, February 21st from 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Pacific Gardens Chapel, 1050 Cayuga St, Santa Cruz, CA, 95062.
Funeral service will be held at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, 125 Canterbury Dr., Aptos, CA, 95003 on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11:00 am. A reception will follow.
Interment will follow the reception at Santa Cruz Memorial, 1927 Ocean Street Extension, Santa Cruz, CA, 95060.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Feb. 19, 2020