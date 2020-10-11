1/1
Alexander Fordyce
1971 - 2020
Alexander Fordyce
November 30, 1971 ~ September 26, 2020
Bonny Doon, California
Alexander Grant Fordyce, beloved husband, father, brother and son passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in the company of friends on the Russian River in Northern California. Alex was born on November 30, 1971 in New York City to Anne and James Fordyce. Living in New York, he attended Episcopal School and St. Bernard's Academy. With his family, he moved to Greenwich, CT in 1981 where he graduated from Greenwich High School. He graduated from Boston University in Environmental Studies in 1995.
After graduation, he moved to the San Francisco Bay area working at first for Autodesk, Inc. and then forming his own consulting practice, On-Line Mapping Solutions in 2001, where he focused on service-oriented projects for local and municipal governments. Since 2016 he worked as a Solutions Architect for OpenGov based in Redwood City. In the summer of 2003, he met Melinda Kessler, the love of his life. They were married in San Francisco in October 2007 and began their beautiful journey together in Santa Cruz County where they started their family. Alex maintained an avid interest in travel, the outdoors, and a lifelong passion for surfing. He was devoted to his family which meant everything to him and deeply loved by his friends. Armed with a deep sparkle in his eyes, infectious laughter; always warm, empathic, funny and playful. He was a leading light to all those who knew him, and all who now carry it forward.
He leaves his wife Melinda and their beloved daughters, Zoie and Ella, his parents Jim and Anne of Watertown, MA, his brothers Marshall and Jamie of San Francisco, CA and Cambridge, MA. The Fordyce Family will hold celebrations of Alex's life at Davenport Landing, California, and in Little Compton, Rhode Island. Online condolences may be made at adobecreekfuneralhome.com
Adobe Creek Funeral Home
Petaluma, California
707-789-9000


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Adobe Creek Funeral Home - Petaluma
331 Lakeville Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
707-789-9000
5 entries
October 11, 2020
Dear Melinda, We were so sad to read of Alex's death. We loved living across the street from you and watching your beautiful family grow. Alex was always generous and kind. Our hearts are breaking for you. If there is anything we can do for you, we are here. Much love to you and your daughters. Love, Tim Woods and Joyce Michaelson.
Joyce Michaelson
Friend
October 11, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Adobe Creek Funeral Home
October 8, 2020
Deepest condolences and sending much love. Thinking of you at this difficult time.
William Garrett
Friend
October 8, 2020
Deepest sympathy, Jim and Anne. And lots of love from David and Bonnie. Our prayers are with you and your wonderful family.
Davis and Bonnie French
Friend
October 8, 2020
Alex was one of my first charges as a babysitter. He was all smiles and fun and he and his brother Marshall kept me on my toes when they became toddlers. I can go on and on about how dear he was to me, but for now I send my love to his wife and daughters and Jim and Anne. My heart is heavy.
Sarah Tapped Windham
Friend
