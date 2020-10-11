Alexander Fordyce
November 30, 1971 ~ September 26, 2020
Bonny Doon, California
Alexander Grant Fordyce, beloved husband, father, brother and son passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in the company of friends on the Russian River in Northern California. Alex was born on November 30, 1971 in New York City to Anne and James Fordyce. Living in New York, he attended Episcopal School and St. Bernard's Academy. With his family, he moved to Greenwich, CT in 1981 where he graduated from Greenwich High School. He graduated from Boston University in Environmental Studies in 1995.
After graduation, he moved to the San Francisco Bay area working at first for Autodesk, Inc. and then forming his own consulting practice, On-Line Mapping Solutions in 2001, where he focused on service-oriented projects for local and municipal governments. Since 2016 he worked as a Solutions Architect for OpenGov based in Redwood City. In the summer of 2003, he met Melinda Kessler, the love of his life. They were married in San Francisco in October 2007 and began their beautiful journey together in Santa Cruz County where they started their family. Alex maintained an avid interest in travel, the outdoors, and a lifelong passion for surfing. He was devoted to his family which meant everything to him and deeply loved by his friends. Armed with a deep sparkle in his eyes, infectious laughter; always warm, empathic, funny and playful. He was a leading light to all those who knew him, and all who now carry it forward.
He leaves his wife Melinda and their beloved daughters, Zoie and Ella, his parents Jim and Anne of Watertown, MA, his brothers Marshall and Jamie of San Francisco, CA and Cambridge, MA. The Fordyce Family will hold celebrations of Alex's life at Davenport Landing, California, and in Little Compton, Rhode Island. Online condolences may be made at adobecreekfuneralhome.com
