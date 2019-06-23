|
Alice "Niki" Davis
Dec. 10, 1926 - June 7, 2019
Santa Cruz
Niki Davis passed away at the age of 92 after a brief illness. She lived most of her adult life in Rockville Md. where she raised her family, married to Jim Wyckoff and then Gordon Davis. Music was central to her life as she directed the church choir for many years. She has resided in Santa Cruz since 2010. She was deeply loved and will be missed by many. Niki is survived by her sister, Ellie Anderla, her children Jan Blossom (Owl), Julie Darling (Jere), Dave Wyckoff (Barb Jachna), Wendy Wyckoff (Roger Vortman), Maury Wyckoff (Denise), Robert Davis (Barbara), 7 nieces and nephews, 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life is planned for Aug. 11 at 3 p.m. at the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Santa Cruz County in Aptos.
