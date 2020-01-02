|
Alice Dean Hansmann
November 9, 1929 - December 21, 2019
A Longtime Resident of Santa Cruz
On December 21, 2019, Alice Dean Hansmann, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away in Santa Cruz County, at the age of 90.
Alice was born on November 9, 1929, in Altadena, California, to Edward and Mable Thomas. She was one of two children. Her brother, John, passed away in 2000. She was a fifth-generation Californian—a fact that always brought her joy.
On June 29, 1947, she married Robert Burt. They had three children: Christopher, Debra, and Lisa. She married again on May 15, 1965, to Edward Hansmann. The wedding took place at Messiah Lutheran Church in Santa Cruz, California. For the remainder of her life, she resided in Santa Cruz County.
Known for her infectious smile, Alice was truly a lover of life. She always preferred to see the good in people and made the best of whatever came her way.
Her Christian faith was very important to her. While in Santa Cruz, she worked for 37 years as a Sunday school teacher at Messiah Lutheran Church, sang in the church choir for 49 years, and served as the president of both the Christian Women's Club and the Lutheran Women's Missionary League. As a Christian evangelist, she and her husband, Ed, spoke at retreats in California, Nevada, and Hawaii.
Alice was generous and charitable, both in practice and at heart. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing host at parties and impromptu gatherings. Her charity extended to the community as well. During the 10 years she was active with the Drug Abuse Prevention Center in Santa Cruz, she frequently welcomed recovering addicts to reside in her home.
Alice was also adventurous, hardworking, courageous, and talented. She had the good fortune to travel throughout the United States and enjoyed exploring faraway destinations in Europe, Canada, and Mexico. In 1959, Alice joined the Los Angeles Police Department. As a cadet, she was decorated in marksmanship. Two years later, she was seen on TV demonstrating her outstanding marksmanship abilities. For more than 30 years she worked as an executive secretary in elementary schools, junior high schools, and financial institutions. In keeping with her passion for dogs, Alice was a member of the Monterey Bay Dog Training Club for 14 years in Watsonville, California, where she worked as a volunteer dog trainer and aid. Her own dogs, Shih Tzu's, were shown at American Kennel Club dog shows. An accomplished singer, Alice performed in concerts and at community events. For more than 20 years, she was one of the Patti Macdonald Singers, a six-member ensemble of back-up singers who performed at Miss California Pageants and Miss Santa Cruz Pageants. She lived a long, full, life.
Her parents, Edward and Mable Thomas, preceded her in death, as did her brother, John Thomas, and husband, Edward Hansmann. Her son, Christopher, and daughter, Debra, also preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Alice; four grandchildren, Stephanie Alice, Constance Nichole, Gerod, and Alyssa Belle; and three great-grandchildren.
Alice was a true gentlewoman: courteous, elegant, and refined. She will be dearly missed and remembered by everyone who loved her.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 801 High Street, Santa Cruz, California 95060. Reverend Richard Rice, Pastor James Zimmermann, and Pastor Herbert Schmidt will officiate. There will be a reception following the service. If you would like to send your condolences to Alice's family, share a memory, or share a photo, please visit www.scmemorial.com
