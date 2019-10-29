|
Alice Elizabeth Leyland
Resident of Watsonville
Born in Summit, New Jersey and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Alice was a resident of her beloved community of Watsonville from 1976 until her death in the same home on October 29, 2018.
Retired from the City of Watsonville after serving 13 years as secretary to John Cooper in the public works department, she continued to stay active as a freelance bookkeeper and volunteer in many of her other interests.
She was a secretary on the first board of directors for the Pajaro Valley Performing Arts Association, a bookkeeper for both the Capitola Jade Street Recreation Center and the Holy Eucharist Church and office manager for the Pajaro Valley Historical Association where she opened their thrift store in the East Lake Shopping Center.
One of Alice's favorite accomplishments was producing the Watsonville Fats Waller Jazz Festival from 1987 - 1996 with the help of almost 100 friends and co-workers. This event evolved from her publication of TJ Today for 11 years which included the New York and Chicago public libraries and Tulane University Jazz Archives as subscribers.
Alice explored many opportunities from New York in the late 1940's and in several states across the country before finally settling in California in 1959.
She was a secretary at The Brooklyn Eagle, New York Journal-American, Detroit Times, Southwest Oil in Wichita, O'Malley Lumber in Phoenix, Growers Container Corp. in Salinas and a project office manager for the developers of Del Webb's Almaden Country Club in San Jose.
Alice is survived by her sister Jane French (Richard) of Sunnyvale, CA. and many nieces and nephews from coast to coast. She requested no services and inurnment at Oak Hill Memorial Park in San Jose.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 29, 2019