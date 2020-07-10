Alistair Robert (Bob) AndersonJanuary 20, 1944 - July 5, 2019San Jose, Santa Cruz, CapitolaIn memory of Alistair Robert (Bob) Anderson Jr.Bob was preceded in death by his parents Alistair and Eleanor, and his sister Margaret. He is survived by his siblings Ken, Molly, Libby, Alicia, and Kitt, his wife Liz Mariner, children Kelly A Dos Santos and Colin Anderson, and grandchildren Maura and Riley Anderson.A graduate of Bellarmine and SJSU, and employee at Westinghouse/Northrop Grumman who volunteered for the United Way and the Capitola Historical Museum. A voracious reader who appreciated classic movies, British TV, and many sports. A kayaker, sailor, biker, and runner, Bob greatly enjoyed travel, outdoor activities, playing with his grandchildren, and large gatherings of friends and family. He is missed and loved.