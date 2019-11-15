|
Allan Lönnberg
Jan. 7, 1945 - Nov. 3, 2019
Aptos
Allan Lönnberg, 1945 - 2019, died peacefully in his home on Sunday, November 3, with his loved ones by his side.
He spent his early years with his parents and three sisters between Berkeley and Sweden, and summers in Lake Tahoe, surrounded by the brilliance of nature.
In the 1960s and 70s he participated in the civil rights movement, briefly lived on a commune, tried ship-building, and eventually traveled to the Amazon rainforest to live with an indigenous tribe. This experience led him to begin his career in anthropology and archaeology.
His lasting career was as an adjunct professor at Cabrillo College, where he began friendships that would last his lifetime. He was a funny, engaged teacher who strived to both learn from his students and instill in them a wonder and curiosity of humankind. He eventually began to teach anthropology courses in the subjects of food and wine, two things he enjoyed greatly in life. He was an excellent and improvisational chef, with homemade pasta his specialty, famous amongst his family and friends.
He was a great writer, an avid reader, and a wonderful conversationalist. He made friends wherever he went and touched many lives. Countless people remember him as such an insightful, kind, gentle, and humorous man. He wrote doggerel poems in birthday cards and found puns wherever he could. He dearly loved volunteering at the Kuumbwa jazz center, washing dishes to allow him to listen to his favorite music. He was a lovely brother, friend, colleague, and ally.
Most of all, he was an incomparable husband, father, and grandfather, dedicated, thoughtful, present, and involved through his final days. He so generously gave a love of nature, essence of silliness, and endless love and wisdom to his family. He will be deeply missed by his wife Sigrid, his daughter Anna, his granddaughter Naia, family around the world, and friends both near and far.
Wherever he is, we imagine him laughing one of his deep, uncontrollable laughs, and meeting the next metaphysical plane with curiosity and joy. Rest in peace and fun, Allan.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 15, 2019