Allison "Al" Mitchel StevensJul. 18, 1936 - Nov. 21, 2020Resident of Santa CruzAllison "Al" Mitchel Stevens III died peacefully on Saturday, November 21st at the age of 84 after several months of declining health. Al was born in Gary, Indiana on July 18, 1936 to father, Allison Mitchel Stevens II and Dorothy Isabelle Sizemore. Al joined the Navy right after high school and served as a submariner on the USS Rasher. He married his high school sweetheart, Joan Marie Szymaniak in 1956 and they made Santa Cruz their home in 1959.Al joined the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office in 1959 and worked there for 31 years. He worked through the ranks to become a Chief Deputy. Al was a man of integrity, a cop's cop! He worked hard, was a fair man and dedicated himself to the mission of the Sheriff's Office. Chief Stevens was an integral part of building the foundation of the modern era Sheriff's Office that we all stand on today. He helped usher the office into the 20th century and paved the way for the future.In retirement, Chief Stevens continued to be part of the Sheriff's Office, mainly through the retiree group. He and his wife, Joan traveled in their retirement and crisscrossed the United States several times visiting friends and relatives on the way.His loving wife of 60 years, Joan, passed away in 2017 and Al continued to travel and stay active with the Sheriff's Office, Salvation Army, and his submariners' group until he passed.Al was a devoted father, grandfather, and mentor to many successful deputy careers. He is survived by his children, Mark Stevens and Laura Hernandez (Frank), grandchildren, Trent Stevens (Katie), Trevor Stevens, Alexis Vaught, Brian Vaught, his many nephews and nieces in Indiana and Texas and his good friend and companion Marie Williams.Interment will be in the Central Coast Veterans Cemetery with a celebration of life to follow when current times allow.