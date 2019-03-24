Allison V. Balzer

November 20, 1986 ~

Residence of Boulder, CO

Allison (Allie) Balzer had a beautiful smile and a sweet disposition. Despite her physical and cognitive disabilities, she lived life to her fullest capacity with the love and support of her family, friends and caregivers. Those who knew her came to appreciate the innate worth of every person, without regard to intellect or achievement, and the meaning of non-judgmental love.

Allison Velina Balzer of Boulder, Colo. died March 15, 2019 from complications of pneumonia. She was 32.

Allie was born Nov. 20, 1986 in Little Rock, Ark. to Jay Arthur Balzer and Mary Castaneda Balzer.

The family moved to Boulder when she was six months old, then moved to Santa Cruz, Calif., eight years later. After 10 years on Monterey Bay, they returned to Boulder, where Allie graduated from Fairview High School in 2005.

Allie enjoyed life in many ways. She loved all kinds of music and ethnic food, especially Ma Po tofu. She adored her brother Andy, her two poodles, soaking in hot springs, riding the Carousel of Happiness in Nederland, and bumpy rides in her wheelchair.

Allie was an inspiration. In the early '90s, she inspired the city of Boulder to provide mobility access to Smith Park, and she helped inspire the creation of the Special Parents Information Network, or SPIN, a non-profit organization to support families of children with disabilities in Santa Cruz.

Her parents are grateful to the special-education staff at Fairview High School, who treated her with dignity and respect while always keeping the focus on her abilities, rather than her disabilities. They also are grateful to the Colorado Medicaid in-home care program, which enabled Allie to live at home rather than in an institution. Allie especially loved her caregivers Sandra Vargas, Jessica Rodarte and Sita Henninger.

Allie is survived by her parents and brother Andy of Boulder; her aunts and uncles Ben and Janet Castaneda of California, Becky and Jake Olivas and Danny and Vici Castaneda of New Mexico, and Ellen and Paul Boehm of Massachusetts; and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Mildred and Albert Balzer of New York and Avelina and Ben Castaneda of New Mexico; and her uncle Paul Castaneda of New Mexico.

Private memorial services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Allison Balzer may be made to SPIN at spinsc.org or P.O. Box 2367, Santa Cruz, CA 95063.

M. P. Murphy and Associates of Boulder, CO is in charge of arrangements.





