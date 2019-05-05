Alta (Bentley) Comfort

April 17, 1926 - February 2, 2019

Medford, OR

Alta went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on February 2nd at the age of 92. She was born in Mason City, Iowa, the seventh of nine children (two of whom died in infancy). Her family moved to Santa Cruz when she was 2 years old.

She graduated from Santa Cruz High School February 2, 1946 and married Wayne Comfort on March 10, 1946.

During her life she was an active member of several churches. As a teenager, she accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior. She loved the Lord with her entire being and in her last weeks she prayed almost constantly.

Alta is survived by her two daughters, Carol Welkley of San Jose, CA and Linda Lockridge of Medford, OR where she lived during her final 8 years (but was very insistent that Santa Cruz was her home). She leaves 5 grandchildren and 10 great- grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Comfort and all her brothers and sisters.

We rejoice with her that she has been reunited with her husband and family who have gone before her and that she is now seeing Jesus face to face.

Until we meet again.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Gateway Bible Church, Scotts Valley, CA at 2PM.





