Ancie Griffin
August 5, 1926 - July 14, 2019
Watsonville
He left School as a Sophomore in '44 to join the Navy as a Landing Craft Coxswain, finishing his enlistment at Moffett Field on Blimp crew. After the war became a Union Carpenter and Mason. In '57 decided to reenlist in Naval Reserves as a Seabee, builder 1st Class.After retiring in '86, dedicated his time to both the Am. Legion and VFW. He was proud of his ability to sell Buddy Poppies and his work putting up the Avenue of the Flags. He also picked up & delivered 'Brown Bags' from Grey Bears. In '07 Ancie was diagnosed with Dementia.
Dad had the very best care from his team of 24/7 caregivers with Nancy Miranda, Daughter/ Son in law Andrea and John Tesky and his Daughter-in-law Monja Griffin and Son.
He leaves behind a Daughter Cheryl (Gary) Borja, Son Jim (Monja) Griffin, 7 Grandkids and 13 Great Grandkids with 2 more on the way.
A Memorial will be held on Sunday, September 29th from 1-4 at VFW 1719 at 1960 Freedom Bl. Freedom Ca. 95076
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019