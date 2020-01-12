|
Andrea Wulfing
February 10, 1964 - December 24, 2019
Soquel, CA
Andrea "Drea" Guye Wulfing, partner, friend, sister, daughter, and endlessly curious world traveler whose proudest accomplishment was as mother, transitioned on December 24th after a sixteen month-long illness with ovarian cancer. Born in Saint Louis, Missouri, she graduated from John Burroughs High School and University of Colorado, Boulder. Majoring in Kinesiology, Drea was a leading proponent of healthy eating and living before the trend existed. Continuing a family skiing tradition, she taught skiing for several seasons in Keystone – but her true passion was leading treks through Nepal where she was a trekking guide for 15 years in the Himalayas. Drea introduced hundreds of travelers to the magic of Nepal and her deep connection with the land, people and culture. Her first marriage produced another significant passion – her son, Charles McIvor Van Ness. Once settled in Boulder and raising Charlie, Drea started a business close to her heart, Thumbuddy To Love, finger sucking prevention puppets inspired by her grandmother. Drea then moved to Santa Cruz from Boulder four years ago to partner with the love of her life Richard "Frosty" Hesson, big wave surfer, trading mountains and streams for surf and sand. Many adventures were shared in their vintage Airstream and Westie van. Drea lived in the present moment and had a strong spiritual connection with God. Throughout her illness, Drea was surrounded by her family and a dear group of friends named the Didi Tribe. Everyone regarded Drea's remarkable beauty and courage throughout her illness. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed by friends from around the world. In addition to her son Charlie, Andrea is survived by her beloved sister and brother-in-law, Bettina and Michael Rosenfeld of Altadena, California and beloved father, Charles Wulfing of Saint Louis, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her mother Barbara Fritze Wulfing. The family thanks you for the enormous display of love and prayers. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Nagourney Cancer Institute (specify ovarian cancer research, 750 E. 29th Street, Long Beach, CA 90806) and the Marine Mammal Center https://marinemammalcenter.org. Celebration of Life services are planned for Santa Cruz, Saint Louis, and Boulder and are posted on Drea's caringbridge.org site. An Aptos service is planned on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11 am, Twin Lakes Church, 2701 Cabrillo College Drive, Aptos, CA 95003. The family asks that you wear white or a bright color to honor Drea's extraordinary life.
