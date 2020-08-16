Andrew NeherNov. 29, 1937 - June 29, 2020Resident of SoquelAndrew ("Andy") William Neher died due to complications of Alzheimer's June 29, 2020 in Soquel, CA. He was born November 29, 1937 in Pasadena, CA, to Henry Victor and Sara Elizabeth (Yoder) Neher. His family lived for a few years in Massachusetts when Andy was a small boy. He loved the leafy old neighborhoods and four seasons and often spoke fondly of his early years there.When Andy's father's work in MA was concluded, the family moved back to Pasadena, where Andy remained through his undergraduate years at Pomona College, receiving his B.A. in Psychology in 1959. Andy completed his master's degree in Psychology at the University of Kansas and then went on to graduate studies in Anthropology at U.C. Berkeley. While there, Andy met Linda Carlson at Berkeley Friends Meeting, where they were married.Andy and Linda settled on a wooded hilltop bordered by Redwood forest and fruit orchards in Aptos, CA. Here Andy enjoyed a long career as a Psychology Instructor at Cabrillo College and raised, with Linda, their family of three children.Andy loved teaching, lively discussions, and challenging his students to think critically and question assumptions. His passion for learning led him to develop curriculum for new courses, with topics ranging from belief in the paranormal to animal behavior.Andy wrote many frequently cited journal articles on a wide range of topics and corresponded with others whose academic interests intersected with his own. His breadth of academic pursuits included his ground-breaking studies in auditory driving and trance behavior, for which he became well known within those fields. His book, The Psychology of Transcendence, was published in 1980.Andy was an energetic, curious and outspoken husband, father and friend. His smiles were broad, frequent and infectious. He was a great appreciator of nature's beauty and being active outdoors, from bicycle rides through the Redwoods to volleyball games on the beach. He was a lifelong piano player and classical music lover.Andy is survived by his wife, Linda, their children, Anya, Kevin and Melissa, his sisters, Merilyn and Topsy, his brother, Mark, his granddaughter, Lila, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Phil, and his nephew, Brian.Services will be private. Donations can be made to Cabrillo College Foundation, 6500 Soquel Dr, Aptos, CA 95003.