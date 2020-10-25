Andrew P. ThomasDecember 11, 1933 - October 15, 202037 Year Resident of Santa CruzServices will be held Tuesday, Oct 27th for Andrew Thomas, 86, who passed away at Dominican Hospital with his loving family at his bedside, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Altus, Okla. raised in Texas and Susanville Ca where he played 1st base in American Legion Baseball. At an early age, he joined the National Guard, built, drove in Stock Car Races, won trophies and named Ace. His career in the Propane Industry spanned over 42 years, working for Vangas and Suburban Propane as a corporate executive. He attended Business Colleges and enjoyed golfing while on business trips throughout the country. He coordinated acquisitions of several major Propane Corporations in the US throughout his career. At 60, Andy retired from Suburban Propane as a Regional Mgr, supervising 33 Districts in CA. He and his family resided in many CA cities. He was a Volunteer Fireman in Woodland and in El Dorado Hills, they enjoyed skiing and fishing on Folsom Lake. Fond memories continue to be shared by everyone who witnessed his sharp mind, quick wit and sense of humor. The ability to do calculations in his head and tell jokes that would go over one's head, are but a few of his traits. He loved to entertain, play golf, bocce ball, completing beautiful rockwork and gardening. His passing is an enormous loss to his family. Andy leaves his loving wife, Wilhelmina of 65 years, his two sons; Stuart Alan, Andrew Scott, his grandchildren; Andrew R, Derek, Gina Caples (Patrick), his great grandchildren; Colton and Giuliana.