Andrew Valadez
October 24, 1984 – July 22, 2019
Resident of Scotts Valley
Andrew Valadez, a lifetime resident of Santa Cruz County, passed unexpectedly on July 22nd.
Andrew attended Brook Knoll Elementary, Scotts Valley Middle School, Scotts Valley High School and graduated from Harbor High School with the class of 2003.
Andrew married his high school sweetheart (Jacque Hayes – SCHS class of 2004) whom he met when they worked together at the Boardwalk while still in school. They had 17 years together before his untimely passing.
After graduation, Andrew went into the work force as a computer technician for Sutter Health for ten years. He went to work for the County of Santa Cruz in 2017 as an I.T. tech where he worked until his passing.
Andrew participated in numerous activities in Santa Cruz and Scotts Valley during his youth including little league, pony league, youth soccer, middle school wrestling, and high school football. After high school, Andrew and his brother, David, enjoyed participating in MMA wrestling. Andrew was a Cub Scout moving on to Boy Scouting at age 11, and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout with Scotts Valley Troop 614 in 2003.
Andrew took great pride in being the best father he could be for his children, Jocelyn and Forrest, often turning into a big kid again himself. He was a talented photographer, but had the most fun when he was taking goofy selfies with the kids.
Andrew is survived by his wife, Jacque; his children, Jocelyn and Forrest; his mother, Julie Amaya (Jim Bates); his father, Jose Valadez (Veronica); his parents-in-law, Stan Hayes (Tuti) and Barbara Pritchard (Tony) along with many, many extended family and friends. Andrew was preceded in death by his younger brother, David Valadez, in November 2016.
Services will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 12 Noon at the Santa Cruz Memorial Mission Chapel, 1927 Ocean Street Ext., Santa Cruz followed by a Celebration of Life at the Vista del Lago Reception Hall, 444 Whispering Pines Dr., Scotts Valley. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe page has been established for the kids' education.
If you would like to send your condolences to Andrew's family or share a memory visit www.scmemorial.com
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on July 26, 2019