Services
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
831-423-5721
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church
223 Church Street
Santa Cruz, CA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
126 High Street
Santa Cruz, CA
View Map
Angie Devins


1929 - 2019
Angie Devins Obituary
Angie Devins
December 12, 1929 - October 1, 2019
Resident of Santa Cruz
Services will be held on Wednesday and Thursday in Santa Cruz for Angie Devins who passed away peacefully with her loved ones at her bedside. Born in Turlock, California, she was 89 years old. Angie moved to Santa Cruz in 1966 where she and her husband Richard owned and operated Devco Oil Company.
Following Richard's death in 1984, Angie assumed responsibility for the daily operation of Devco Oil. She was a successful business woman in an industry dominated by men, always independent, occasionally defiant. She often offered the advice, "Paddle your own canoe". Under her direction the business grew and flourished. In spite of her success, Angie was a modest person who worked hard and lived simply. Her modesty and sense of humor were best expressed in her recent suggestion for a minimal obituary, "Angie Devins, she died".
A parishioner of Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church, Angie will forever be remembered for her love of family. She truly cherished the time she spent with them. Many fond memories will be shared of her love for the outdoors, and the long walks with her daughter Elizabeth and their canine companion, 'Lexy'. In her free time Angie enjoyed working in the yard and loved to relax at the rustic family cabin in Lake Tahoe. She was always ready for a competitive game of Scrabble and savored the occasional Manhattan.
Angie was preceded in death by her siblings, Strat, Katherine, Steve, Annie, Stephen and Pete. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Devins of Santa Cruz, her sisters, Bessie and Olympia, and many loving extended family members.
The Trisagion will be held at Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church (223 Church Street, Santa Cruz) on Wednesday evening October 9th at 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Holy Cross Church (126 High Street, Santa Cruz) on Thursday October 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony beside her husband Richard, at Holy Cross Cemetery in Santa Cruz. A kind act of charity may made to Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church.


View the online memorial for Angie Devins
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 4, 2019
