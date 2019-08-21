Home

Anita Valys


1963 - 2019
Anita Valys Obituary
Anita Valys
Oct 22, 1963 - Jun 21, 2019
Resident of Santa Cruz
Friends and family will gather to remember and celebrate the life of our beloved Anita Robbin Valys this Sunday, August 25, 2:00pm, at the Rodeo Mobile Estates Clubhouse, 100 North Rodeo Gulch Road, Soquel, Ca 95073.
Anita will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her, and she would have loved to see all her closest folks gathering in her name.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019
