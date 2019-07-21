Ann Johnson

1935 - 2019

A Resident of Scotts Valley, Ca

With her girls Wendy, Marcy & Kristen and grandsons, Hunter, Trent & Parker by her side, Ann gave up her earthly body and was raised to new life through her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lyle. Ann also leaves behind her sons-in-law Adam and Wigs, her nephew and nieces, Barry (Ann), Sylvia, and Jody (Aaron), her precious "many memories" ladies, "adopted" son, Dick, her church family, her OTV-Brookdale pals, and family and friends around the globe. Ann was a follower of Jesus Christ, a Cal Bear, a world traveler, a voracious reader, friend to international students, and she enjoyed showing hospitality. She loved sitting on the beach, being in Mt Hermon, listening to opera and jazz, working in her garden, and sharing time and meals with family and friends. A celebration of Ann's life will be held on Saturday, August 3rd at 1:00pm at High Street Community Church, Santa Cruz. Her family wishes to thank the nurses, doctors, staff, and volunteers of Dominican Hospital for their care of Ann and kindness toward our family. If you would like to express your condolences to the family, view or post photos, or share your memories, please visit scmemorial.com





