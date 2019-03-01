Dr. Ann M. Carroll

April 16, 1941 - February 21, 2019

Watsonville

Dr. Ann M. Carroll died February 21st, 2019. A Chicago native, she attended St. Felicitas Grade School, Academy of Our Lady High School, and Loyola University. Prior to acquiring her medical degree from Rush University College of Medicine, Ann studied toward a Doctorate in Neuroanatomy at the University of Chicago. Following graduation in 1974 Ann worked as a medical volunteer on the Navajo Nation Reservation. She completed her residency in Internal Medicine at San Francisco General Hospital and Cook County Hospital from 1975 through 1977.

Doctors Carroll and Vasquez moved to Watsonville in 1979 and established their Internal Medicine and Cardiology practices. Ann had a very busy Internal Medicine practice until retirement in 2007. Frequently she would say my goal is that "Nobody is going to die or get hospitalized while under my care". And in fact, she was very strict with her patients to follow her preventive care recommendations. Dr. Ann Carroll was member of the American Society of Addiction Medicine, and participated in getting legislation to make addiction therapy covered by Insurances. She was a recipient of many honorific awards.

Ann created the non- profit Peruvian American Interchange Society (PAIS) in 1985 to deliver medical equipment & supplies, while also providing education and health care to urban, jungle, and remote Andean highlands. Extreme terrain and difficult travel were no hindrance to Ann in giving hands-on treatment and care to those she felt had the most need. Ann was the main engine behind the Rotary International project "Peru Dinner" to help finance many projects in Peru for over 25 years.

Ann loved to argue politics, and to back up her beliefs with action. Ann credits her Irish grandparents for encouraging her political activism. She participated in the Cook County Hospital Residents "Strike" in 1975 which was one of the first organized revolutionary movements to improve patient care & working conditions of medical residents. Ann wouldn't just talk, but would act: demonstrating, phone calling, contributions, etc.

Her lifelong love of music began with the local church choir. She played guitar, piano, and enjoyed her carefully selected iPod music from Classical to Peruvian, Salsa, Jazz, Caribbean, Hawaiian, and more.

Ann enjoyed race walking and jogging wherever she traveled, whether high in the Andes, or on the trails in Nisene Marks State Park. In spite of increasing health challenges she exercised regularly with her trainer in Honolulu and along the ocean front park.

Ann intelligence was never idle; she was an avid reader of nonfiction literature and listener or viewer of serious matters. Her numerous medical journals were a staple.

Ann's parents, John P. Carroll and Anita McCarthy, and her sisters Eileen and Patricia proceeded her in death. She is survived by her husband, and co-adventurer of 42 years, Doctor Miguel Vasquez. She is survived by siblings Serena, Mary and John and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be held at Mehl's Colonial Chapel. 222 E. Lake Ave, Watsonville. The family will receive friends there from 5:00 to 9:00 PM on Monday 3/4/2019. A Mass will be held at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church (Valley church) on Tuesday 10 am, 3/5/2019. A celebration of Annie's life will be held later, at a date and place to be determined.

The family would like to thank Watsonville Hospital Emergency Department, Natividad Trauma Center, and Kentfield Rehabilitation Hospital.

Thank you friends and family who are so supportive during this difficult time, and thank you for creating happy moments with Ann.

Memorials can be offered to your , the Pajaro Valley Health Trust, or P.A.I.S. (1961 Main St 135, Watsonville).





