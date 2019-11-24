Santa Cruz Sentinel Obituaries
Ann M. Hillman


1935 - 2019
Ann M. Hillman Obituary
Ann M. Hillman
July 31, 1935 - Nov. 17, 2019
Resident of Santa Cruz
Ann Hillman 84 formerly of Waterbury Ct. passed away peacefully on Sunday November 17, 2019. She has resided in Santa Cruz for the past 25 years, and was preceded in death by her husband David Hillman Sr. in 2009.
Mrs. Hillman was born July 31, 1935, in Waterbury, CT, to Adolph and Cecile Birkenberger. She went to local schools in Waterbury, working several years as a production supervisor for Timex Inc. She absolutely loved and cherished her grandchildren. Along with her husband, she was an avid Red Sox fan. She took much joy in going to her grandchildren's many sporting events and enjoyed doing craftwork, where she could often be found in her chair creating beautiful gifts for her family and friends.
Ann leaves behind three loving children: David Hillman Jr (Jodi) of Colorado Springs CO; Patty Davis (Bob) of Aptos, CA; and Candace Hillman of Santa Cruz, CA, who loving acted as Ann's caregiver for the past 9 years. She also leaves her grandchildren: Douglas McGill, Sarah Wilk, Chris Meyer, Charlie Hillman, and David Meyer, along with her great grandchildren: Owen Wilk, Lincoln Wilk, Parker Meyer, and Nixon Meyer. Ann is also survived by her brother Adolph Birkenberger Jr. (JoAnn) and sister Rosie Geary. She was preceded in death by her brother William Berkenberger and sister Mary (Bitsy) Bronson. A private family committal will take place at California Central Coast Veteran's Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her late husband, David.


View the online memorial for Ann M. Hillman
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 24, 2019
