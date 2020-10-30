Ann Seibert
May 24, 1927 - October 11, 2020
Sandy Utah
Ann Witherbee Seibert, aged 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Sandy, Utah. She was born on May 24, 1927, in Los Angeles, California.
Three words come to mind when describing Ann Seibert: kind, generous and patient. Throughout her life Ann showed compassion and a giving spirt, especially to those less fortunate than herself. Being the mother of three boys, she developed a keen sense of tolerance that extended to family, friends, and strangers.
Ann and her parents, Dr. Harold & Elizabeth Witherbee, and her brother, Harold ("Hal"), lived and worked in Southern California. Ann was a good student. She attended Marlborough School in Los Angeles where she served as the class president her senior year.
In 1944 Ann left Los Angeles for Stanford University where she earned a degree in Education. While at Stanford she met Robert ("Bob") Seibert. They were married on December 28, 1948. Bob and Ann became the parents of three sons, Carl (1951), Chris (1953) and Kurt (1957). In 1959 they moved to Aptos, California.
During the 1960-70's Ann was involved in the growth and development of Santa Cruz County, serving on a number of community boards and doing charity work. Much of Ann's focus was on two areas: she would serve as a Den Mother and other leadership roles with the Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and 4-H, and teaching English as a second language to Monterey Bay's growing Hispanic population. She was also an active member of the Aptos Community United Methodist Church.
In 1978 Ann and Bob moved to Jackson, Wyoming. In the early 1980s Ann became a snowbird, living the warmer months in Jackson while wintering in Aptos, California, or Scottsdale and Surprise, Arizona.
In 1980s Ann and Bob started supporting college students with tuition and other university expenses. Over 100 students across the country at 18 different universities have received scholarships. Ann also established legacy scholarships at Stanford, the University of Southern California, and Utah State University.
Until her move to Utah in 2014, Ann stayed active in Jackson volunteering for many charities, including the Senior Center of Jackson Hole and St. John's Medical Center.
Ann is survived by her three sons, two daughters-in-law, Beth and Doreen, and four grandchildren, Eric, Thomas, Jacob and Samantha.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider a donation to the Senior Center of Jackson Hole and St. John's Medical Center in Jackson, Wyoming or Santa Cruz Volunteer Center
) and Youth Resource Bank
) in Santa Cruz, California.
