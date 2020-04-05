|
Anne Scott Chambers (Quartararo)
Dec. 29, 1943 - March 5, 2020
Santa Cruz
Anne Scott Chambers (Quartararo), longtime Santa Cruz educator and artist, died peacefully in her home of 36 years on March 5, 2020, after a battle with ALS.
Anne was born in Medford, Oregon, on December 29, 1943, to Dr. Salvatore Vincent Quartararo and Nancy Skiles Quartararo while Dr. Quartararo was stationed at Camp White.
Anne grew up in Santa Cruz, where she attended Holy Cross Elementary and High School. She lived her entire life in Santa Cruz, a town she dearly loved and which dearly loved her. Whether through artists' groups, yoga classes, book clubs or her well-known daily walk through town, at some point every Santa Cruzian got to know Anne and have their day brightened by her zeal for life, her zany sense of humor and her passion for rule-breaking and rule-breakers.
Anne received her Bachelor's degree in Education from the College of Notre Dame, and Master's degree in Education from San Jose State University.
In addition to raising three kids in Santa Cruz, Anne was a longtime and dedicated employee of the Santa Cruz City School district, and spent 25 years as a Resource Specialist at Harbor High School, teaching Special Education with the same passion, humor and love she brought to all areas of her life. She cared deeply for her students, and made her mark in their lives as their fierce advocate.
Anne's life was defined by creativity and joy. She was a talented and prolific artist. Her drawings and paintings were often displayed at local galleries and shows throughout her lifetime, and her illustrations appeared in several published books. Many locals will remember Anne painting their faces at school carnivals throughout the 70s and 80s. She volunteered as a docent at the MAH, leading tours for school children whom she loved to entertain with stories about Santa Cruz history. She was a champion of special education, taking as much pride in the students she taught as she did in her achievements as an innovator and pioneer of special education in Santa Cruz. She was a lover, a laugher and a fighter, a proud mother and grandmother, and a proud daughter of Santa Cruz.
The Quartararo family is well known in Santa Cruz. Anne was the oldest of seven children. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Vincent and Nancy Quartararo, and by her brother Tom Quartararo. She is survived by her husband, Steve Chambers; her three children, Shannon Scott Swanston (Charles), David Scott (Helene), and Adam Scott (Naomi); her seven grandchildren, Michael Oberst, Morgan Oberst, Brenna Swanston, Sophie Scott, Theo Scott, Graham Scott and Frankie Scott; by her siblings Barbara Hutchinson, Ysabel Quartararo, Rod Quartararo, Mary Dettle and Julie Quartararo; and by countless nieces and nephews.
A service will be planned for the future. Please contact [email protected] to be notified when details are available. For those wishing to memorialize Anne, the family suggests a donation to the ALS Association Golden West Chapter in her memory.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2020