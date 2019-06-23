Anne Taylor Whitson

Rsident of Santa Cruz



Anne Taylor Whitson passed away peacefully in Santa Cruz, CA at the age of 95. Born in Oakland, California in 1924, Anne grew up in Montclair, CA. She attended Piedmont High School and Miss Porter's School in Connecticut. In the '40s She courageously pursued an acting career in New York City. Beginning as a secretary at NBC radio, she had the opportunity to read parts in radio plays and narrate children's stories. She married her High School sweetheart, Jim Whitson, in 1947, and moved back to the Bay Area.

Jim designed and built their home in Portola Valley, where they settled in 1956. They raised four children in this beautiful country setting. Anne remained involved in community theater, early television, did some modeling and voice-over work, and delighted in writing short stories. At home she spent hours in conversation with her children, always encouraging them to pursue their passions and providing loving support. She was active in the community, schools, and volunteered as a patient advocate at Stanford Hospital. She developed a strong interest in medical ethics. In her '60s, she earned a Masters' degree in Ethics from San Francisco Theological Seminary. With children launched, she oversaw the care of her elderly mother at a local nursing home and cared for her husband at home during the years he suffered from Parkinson's Disease. Following his death in 2000, Anne moved to her "dream beach cottage" in Santa Cruz to be nearer to her children and grandchildren. Here she enjoyed long walks on West Cliff, gardening, family gatherings and providing care for her grandson after school. Anne was a resident of Sunshine Villa in Santa Cruz for her last 4 years. Her family is extremely grateful for the wonderful care that was provided to her there.

Anne will be remembered for her unfailing compassion, graciousness and kindness. She truly loved people. Her positive, selfless energy will survive in the memories of all who knew her. She is survived by her four children: Laura Whitson, Jennifer Smith, Sarah Beach, and James Whitson. She also leaves her grandchildren: Taylor Davis, Nate Beach, Lauren Garfield, Grace Whitson and great granddaughters Samara Davis and Felicity Garfield. Anne was preceded in death by her loving husband James Whitson in 2000.

Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Anne's life on August 10th at the Portola Valley Town Center Community Hall, beginning at 1:00. She was laid to rest in a private burial service at Skylawn Memorial Park, beside her late husband, James.

Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Anne's life on August 10th at the Portola Valley Town Center Community Hall, beginning at 1:00. She was laid to rest in a private burial service at Skylawn Memorial Park, beside her late husband, James.





