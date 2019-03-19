Anthony James Calciano MD

Aug. 16, 1932 ~ March 14, 2019

Resident of Aptos

Anthony James Calciano was born on Aug. 16, 1932 in Bristol, Connecticut – the eldest of five children of Salvatore Calciano and Florence LaLiberty Calciano. He died of cancer, aged 86, at home on March 14, 2019.

Tony grew up in the Italian section of working-class east Bristol. His parents worked factory jobs their whole lives, but were able to provide a college education for their children as a path to a better future. Tony always embraced his opportunities – he was the first in his Boy Scout troop to receive an Eagle Scout award.

Tony's love of chemistry led him to Tufts University in Massachusetts, an experience that changed Tony's life's trajectory. Upon graduation from high school as a straight A student, he was accepted to the University of Vermont, where he studied to become a doctor. He earned extra cash playing trombone in a jazz band at night clubs and weddings, and further saved money by completing his undergraduate degree in an accelerated three-year program of study – the last year of which was actually his first year of medical school at the University of Maryland. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa in 1954, receiving his medical degree in 1957 – completing his three-year internal medicine internship and residency in 1960 in hospitals in New England.

In 1961, Tony completed his cardiovascular fellowship at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago under world-renowned physician Dr. Louis Katz. Moving to California, he completed his Fellowship in Medicine at Stanford University Medical Center in Palo Alto, California, and served as assistant professor of medicine at Stanford University from 1962-1979.

In 1962, Tony moved with his first wife and three children to Santa Cruz, California, where he had modern redwood offices built on Paul Sweet Road. He was the first cardiologist in Santa Cruz, and his practice spanned more than 50 years. He retired at the age of 82. In 1974 Tony was elected Fellow of the American College of Cardiology, and in 1976 Fellow of the American College of Physicians.

A new chapter began in 1986 with Tony's second wife, Linda Grodzinski Joy, blending Linda's three children from a prior marriage with Tony's three. They soon added three more – followed by many years of cross-country road trips, ski trips, sailing excursions, and golf trips. Tony loved to travel to Italy and Mexico, and had many adventures with his children, family and friends.

Tony and Linda co-founded the Jon E. Nadherny/Calciano Memorial Youth Symposium – formed in conjunction with Dominican Hospital to strengthen adolescent behavioral health resources in the community in memory of their beloved son, Jon, who passed away at the age of 23. For more than 20 years, Tony and Linda host in conjunction with Dominican Hospital Foundation to enable local families, educators and mental health and medical health professionals in the community to hear nationally renowned specialists in a wide range of topics ranging from suicide, bullying, substance abuse, gender identity, and ADHD. Tony was also a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Italian Catholic Federation, Phi Beta Kappa Fraternity, American College of Cardiology, and American Medical Association.

Tony was an active outdoorsman. He started skiing in his twenties, and taught all his children to ski. He skied with his grandchildren into his late 70s, and enjoyed playing tennis into his mid-60s. He was an avid sailor and fisherman, and co-owned the sailboat "En Passant." Playing golf in later life became his passion.

None of the aforementioned captures the sense of fun, energy and inspiration that Tony embodied. He lived each decade of his life to the fullest – from steadfast Eagle Scout, determined medical student, caring doctor, devoted family man, and beloved patriarch of a large family.

Tony is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Linda J. Calciano; his children Andrew Calciano (Marilyn); Elizabeth Fagan (Tom); Anthony Calciano (Dawn); Joanne Hawkins (Derek); Joshua Nadherny (Leah); Alexander Calciano (Liliapua); Anastasia Calciano (William); and Nicholas Calciano (Cassandra); sisters Dalores Rulli (Don) of Naples, Florida, and Marianne Rode (William) of Bristol, Connecticut; brothers James Calciano (Marci) of Farmington, Connecticut; and Frank Calciano (Frances) of Eugene, Oregon. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 201 High St., Santa Cruz, CA 95060 at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Interment will follow at Oakwood Memorial Park.

A Vigil and Recital of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel, 1050 Cayuga St., Santa Cruz, CA 95062. Visitation will be held at Benito and Azzaro from 5-6 pm.

To honor Tony, any kind acts of charity may be made to the Jon E. Nadherny/Calciano Memorial Youth Symposium, 1555 Soquel Drive, Santa Cruz, CA 95065, or at supportdominican.org by pressing the Donation button. Under "Key Initiatives" please designate "Jon E. Nadherny-Calciano Crisis Support." Individuals are able to leave a gift in memory of Tony at the bottom of the donation page under "Tribute." For more information, please see http://calcianoyouthsymposium.org/.





