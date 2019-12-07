Santa Cruz Sentinel Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
831-423-5721
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Capitola, CA
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Ponza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Ponza


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Ponza Obituary
Anthony Ponza
July 8, 1969 - Nov. 27, 2019
Resident of Santa Cruz
Anthony Ponza, age 50, was taken too soon on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in a workplace accident. "Ponza" as he was affectionately known by his friends, was born July 8th, 1969 in Santa Cruz, California to Michael and Alice Ponza. He eloped and married his soul mate, Kirsten in September, 2001. They welcomed their son Sebastian, "Anthony mini me", in February, 2017.
Anthony was known by his friends and family as living life to the fullest. Whether that was wandering off the ranch down the road at 2 years old, or racing his buddies on North Rodeo Gulch in high school, gorging on his wife's delicious food, frequenting his favorite breweries, surfing his way through his 30's, finding a career he felt passionate about in his 40's, or cracking jokes and savagely owning those around him with his wit. He made deep connections, cared for his wife and son passionately, and loved his family.
Anthony is survived by his wife Kirsten, son Sebastian, mother, Alice Ponza, brother and wife, David and Betty Ponza, brother and wife Geno and Kimmy Ponza, sister and husband Gizelle and John Sipin, sister and husband Mari and Shamss Bennadja, sister Jennifer Ponza, and nieces and nephews.
Please join us in celebrating Anthony's life Friday, December 13, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Capitola. Anthony will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.
The family asks that in memory of Anthony to take the time to make deep connections and to live your life to the fullest. You never know when it will be your time to be called back to God's home.
To express your condolences or share a memory with Anthony's family, please visit www.pacificgardenschapel.com.


View the online memorial for Anthony Ponza
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -