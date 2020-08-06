Anthony Santos
February 4, 1961 - July 31 2020
Lago Vist TX
Anthony Michael Santos, native of Santa Cruz, California, born February 4th, 1961 passed away on July 31, 2020 after a brief illness. Anthony was a dedicated family man always ready to help others, beloved in his community, who served our country honorably as a Marine. He was an extraordinary cook, famous for his cioppino, barbecue, and his Santa Cruz Clam Chowder Cook-Off multiple award winning Wizard's Spicy Manhattan Chowder. He was a volunteer at Wilder Ranch where he helped rebuild the Cowboy Cabin. For many years, he was a fixture at the Colonia Portuguesa do Divino Espirito Santo (C.P.D.E.S.) Festa as a Soupas cook. He enjoyed a 30-year career at PG&E in a variety of positions including Lineman and Troubleman, before retiring as Work Resource Coordinator. Anthony was an adventurous world traveler, a master scuba diver, he excelled in underwater photography, and was an avid marksman. In his retirement, he relished his role as Avo to his granddaughter Violet and built his dream home with Christine, his wife of 23 years, on Lake Travis in Texas. Anthony is survived by his wife Christine Santos, daughter Jacqueline Evans and her husband Anthony Evans, granddaughter Violet, in addition to his father Gil Santos, siblings Tracy Cannon and her husband Eric Cannon, Tamara Wright and her husband Rick Wright, and Chris Santos and his wife Loretta Caskey, numerous nieces and nephews, and Charles Zimmerman and John Lemos who were both like brothers to him. He is preceded in death by his mother Wanda Whittome. Charitable donations in Anthony's memory may be made to:
The Boys and Girls Club: https://donate.bgca.org
Coral Reef Alliance: https://coral.org/donate/
For more information on a gathering to honor Anthony and to share your remembrances, please visit: https://www.beckchapels.com/obituary/anthony-santos