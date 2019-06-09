Antoinette Dolores Williamson

Oct. 21, 1943 ~ May 25, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

Antoinette Dolores Williamson, beloved wife, mother and grandmother died in her home on Saturday, May 25, 2019. She was 75 years old when she succumbed to glioblastoma. Antoinette is survived by her husband of 39 years Russell Arlie and her three sons, Thomas Edward, Daniel Leonard and Anthony Hector. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Marchello, Lorenzo, Samantha, Jonathan, Madison, Shane, Alma, Hazel and two great grandchildren Roman & Maia.

Born on October 21, 1943 in San Diego, Antoinette was a woman of faith who had a great love for all her family and friends. She was a true student of life observing the wonder of the world around her. One of her greatest gifts was her sense of humor. She filled the room with laughter. She was an active member of her church, Christian Life Center, where she rejoiced in the good word of her Lord and her community there.

Antoinette was a creative person. She loved to make jewelry, bead and sew. In the 1990's she became a drug and alcohol counselor and got her CADCA II certification. Through her work with Janus of Santa Cruz and other channels she was able to touch many lives.

Words cannot sufficiently express how much Antoinette will be missed. Our lives were made better just by knowing her. A celebration of her life is tentatively set for October 19, 2019. Specifics will be posted closer to the date.





