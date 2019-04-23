Arnold Klemola

Feb 20, 1931 - Jan 05, 2019

Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz, CA – Arnold R. Klemola is closer to the stars he spent his lifetime studying by passing on January 5, 2019 at his home in Santa Cruz, CA. He was born February 20, 1931 in Pomfret, CT to the (late) Uuno Mattias & Auna Leona Irene (Help) Klemola. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Allan Milton Klemola in 1992, his cousin's wife Norma (Ponzi) Brandt in 2005, his cousin Lois Brandt in 2010 and his sister in law Muriel (Warner) Klemola in 2011.

He is survived by his cousin, John Brandt Jr (Norma) of Pomfret, CT; niece Kimberly A. Mele (Vincent) of Torrington, CT, nephew Richard A. Klemola (Cindy) of Pomfret, CT; grandnephews James Mele (Melanie) of Johnson, VT, Jeffery Mele of New Orleans, LA and Andrew Klemola of Pomfret, CT.

Even with the hardship of losing his parents at a young age Arnold excelled in school. He graduated from the Abington School, a one room school house for grades 1-8, then graduated from Putnam High School In 1949. He was the first in his family to attend college and earned a bachelor's degree in astronomy from Indiana University and his PHD in astronomy at UC Berkeley. Arnold decided to make his home in Santa Cruz, CA and went to work for the University of California at Santa Cruz. He also worked in Argentina from 1962 through 1967 helping to put into operation a telescope that measures stellar positions for Yale. He was a noted astronomer in Lick Observatory for many years, retiring in 1992. NASA consulted him several times over the years and he made significant contributions in his field. He even discovered a comet that bears his name (visible in Nov. of this year) while doing his research. After retiring Arnold continued to work and be a mentor at the University until his health issues in 2018 forced him to stop. Although Arnold lived far away from family, he kept in touch and visited annually. His life was full with his work, friends he made, and his work family at the University of California. The family wishes to thank all the wonderful people at UCSC for their help during Arnold's final weeks.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Abington Cemetery in Pomfret, with the burial to follow.

Donations in his memory can be made to the James Edward Keeler Fund for Excellence in Astronomy and Astrophysics at UC Santa Cruz

https://secure.ucsc.edu/s/1069/bp18/interior.aspx?sid=1069&gid=1001&pgid=780&cid=1749&dids=979&bledit=1





