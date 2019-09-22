|
Arnold L. Robinson
May 25, 1938 - September 16, 2019
A Resident of Santa Cruz, CA
Arnold was born to James and Flossie Robinson in Redwood City, Ca, and graduated from the college of San Mateo. He moved to Santa Cruz in 1988 as he always wanted to live near the beach. He enjoyed cooking and entertaining friends. He loved his sushi and the best burger in Watsonville. He was an avid Yankees fan back to the Joe DiMaggio era. He also loved the 49ers and watching many cooking shows. He loved to travel to the southern states and visit historic civil war destinations. He loved his red wine and enjoyed reading books on his Kindle.
He is survived by his wife Beverly Robinson of Santa Cruz, his son Arnold Robinson, Jr. and wife Carol from Murphy, NC, his daughter Lisa Haro and her husband Paul of Scotts Valley, a granddaughter Brittney Geddes and husband Zach of Rohnert Park, a grandson Michael Haro and wife Melody of Oakland, a grandson JD Robinson of Murphy NC, nieces Adele Arriola and husband Ernie and Janet Jones and her husband Scott. He was preceeded in death by his parents, brother James Robinson, Jr. and granddaughter Michaela.
A celebration of life will be held later. Donations preferred to your local SPCA as he loved his beloved animals. If you wish to express your condolences to Arnold's family, share memories, view or post photos, or light a candle in Arnold's memory, please visit www.scmemorial.com
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019