Arsenia Alonzo SamsonJune 30, 1938 - June 20, 2020Santa CruzArsenia "Sennie" Samson (Alonzo), 81, formerly of Seaside, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday morning surrounded by her family. A native of the Philippines, she left the Philippines in 1956 with her family to the United States.In 1962, Sennie married Ben Samson and raised two children: Daughter, Lailah and son, Daniel. Sennie worked as a Banquet Server at The Lodge Of Pebble Beach for forty-four years.One of Sennie's greatest joys was the game of baseball. She was an avid San Francisco Giants fan. She would watch the ball games donned in her SF gear as others marveled at her baseball knowledge. Sennie loved spending time with family, laughing and always had a keen interest in how everyone was doing. She was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother and friend, always thinking of others first. Her generous ways and thoughtfulness sets her apart from many.Sennie is survived by her husband Ben, daughter, Lailah, brothers; Richard, William, Robert, grandson, Brandon, two great granddaughters and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.Visitation will be held at 4pm-7pm, Tues., June 30, 2020 at Bayside Community Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00am, Weds., July 1, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Church followed by burial at Mission Memorial Park in Seaside. A Celebration Of Sennie's Life will be held for family and friends at a later date.