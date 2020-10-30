Arthur Hausner
Nov. 27, 1929 - Oct. 15, 2020
Santa Cruz
Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Arthur Hausner passed away on Thursday, October 15th, as a result of Alzheimer's disease. He was 90 years old. Arthur was a resident of Sunshine Villa in Santa Cruz for the past 7 years. Previous to that, he lived in Scotts Valley for 3 years.
Arthur was born in Brooklyn, New York, on November 27th, 1929, to Louis and Henrietta Hausner. The son of immigrants during the Great Depression, he told stories of hardship growing up, though he always kept his wonderful sense of humor. He was able to attend Brooklyn College because at the time he attended it was tuition-free. Arthur received his B.S. degree in physics from Brooklyn College in 1951, and eventually did some graduate work at the University of Maryland, as well as taught a graduate course in analog computation at the National Bureau of Standards.
In 1951, Arthur began his professional career with Harry Diamond Laboratories (then a division of the National Bureau of Standards and initially called Diamond Ordnance Fuze Laboratories), of the Department of the Army. He began with theory, design, and development of safety arming mechanisms. With Frank Swaim, he obtained a patent for a sensitive variable clock that provided delayed arming, a safety mechanism for injury prevention, for projectile fuzes such as hand grenades.
In 1953, Arthur received a Superior Accomplishment Award from the Department of Commerce for a safety analysis of a particular class of safety mechanisms.
His field of interest shifted to analog computation techniques in 1960. He published a book in 1971 titled Analog and Analog/Hybrid Computer Programming, which was used as a college textbook for a number of years. During his professional life, he authored numerous articles and was a member of the Computation Analysis Branch of Harry Diamond Labs, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, the Association for Computing Machinery, Simulation Councils Inc., and the Association Internationale pour le Calcul Analogique.
Arthur retired after 33 years of service, in 1984. An enormous movie fan, he began his "second career" in 1998 as an avid contributor to IMDb. In 2015, for their 25th anniversary, he was listed in the All-Time Top 250 contributors at #46. It gave him great pleasure to recognize uncredited music and actors and add what he knew to the IMDb database. The founder of IMDb, Col Needham, wrote, "He made amazing contributions to IMDb… He was indeed meticulous and we always knew that if he contributed a correction, he was right and we were wrong." He received Top Contribution badges for every year he was active, until 2014.
Arthur met his wife Geneve in Washington, D.C. where she worked for the CIA. They were married in 1958 and had 53 years together until she passed away in 2011. In March 2010, Art and Gen moved to Scotts Valley to be near their daughter, son-in-law, and 2 grandchildren. Besides introducing his children and grandchildren to a love of movies, he took his family on many vacations around the U.S. and to Europe and Asia where his younger brother worked for the United Nations. He truly loved family, and spent years researching and updating his family genealogy. Arthur delighted in all manner of board games and theater, as well as baseball, stamp and coin collecting, and food of all cultures. He enjoyed gambling and would spend hours calculating Blackjack probabilities with his older brother, math professor at NYU, and would head to Tahoe with his cousin on numerous occasions. He marveled at the night sky, and would take joy in pointing out constellations and planets and loved viewing phenomena such as solar eclipses.
Arthur is survived by his daughter Bethany Kilzer [married to Paul Kilzer], grandchildren Arden and Allie, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Robert, his wife Geneve, his sister Eleanor, his brothers Melvin and Bernard.
There are no formal services planned, however the family respectfully requests that contributions in his memory be made to Hospice of Santa Cruz County, https://www.hospicesantacruz.org
or the Alzheimer's Association
