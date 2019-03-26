|
Asa Fay Mosley
Oct. 1968 - Mar. 2019
Santa Cruz
Asa was born to Chester Romayne and Betty Ann Mosley in Santa Cruz, CA. He is preceded in death by his mother Betty in April 1998 and his father Chester in March 2011. He is survived by his brother Chet Mosley, also of Santa Cruz, his niece Heidi Pearson of Redding, CA, his step-daughter Carlie Freeman of Santa Cruz, and extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins in California. Any contributions should be made to the Santa Cruz Homeless Project or Janus of Santa Cruz.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 26, 2019